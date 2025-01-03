Billie Eilish‘s “Birds of a Feather” soared to even higher heights just before the new year, with the Hit Me Hard and Soft track becoming Spotify‘s most-streamed song of 2024.

As announced Thursday (Jan. 2) by Interscope, “Birds of a Feather” moved to the top spot of the streamer’s year-end song statistics in the final weeks of 2024. On Spotify, the song boasted a total of 1.781 billion streams at press time.

The soaring ballad was previously named the third-most-streamed song in Spotify’s 2024 Wrapped, bested only by Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” and Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” at the time. The former’s fizzy summer anthem now has 1.778 billion streams on the platform.

The news comes less than eight months after the nine-time Grammy winner released “Birds of a Feather” along with the rest of her third studio album.