US President Joe Biden admitted that his comment about “putting Trump in a bullseye” was a mistake, made days before an assassination attempt on his election rival.

In his first interview since the incident, Biden defended his rhetoric against Donald Trump, emphasizing the importance of highlighting the threat of a second Trump term.

He clarified that while his words were strong, they were not meant to incite violence.

President Biden also mentioned a cordial phone call with Mr. Trump after the attack, where he expressed support for Trump and his family.

He acknowledged the need for clarity in communication but reaffirmed his campaign’s stance against Trump’s policies.

He said he meant Democrats needed to look at Trump, his policies and the false statements he made during the presidential debate late last month.