The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched an investigation into a fatal incident that occurred in Biabou on Friday.

According to a release from police, the incident resulted in the death of 35 year old Kimron Goodluck of Biabou, after he was crushed by a Freightliner Truck, Registration Number TN-528, driven by Ron Williams of Edinboro.

Police say the 35 year old Biabou resident was pronounced deceased at the scene of the incident by the District Medical Officer (DMO). A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The RSVGPF is asking anyone with information that can assist in their investigations to contact them at 999/911 or contact the Officer in charge of South Central Division at 1-784-458-4200 or, any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with.