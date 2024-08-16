Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) with responsibility for crime fighting Trevor Bailey is calling for there to be a better working relationship between the police and Vinlec.

ACP Bailey, during an appearance on the Voices program, aired on WE FM said that robberies in areas with poor lighting remain serious concern for the police force, and he is hoping that the police can work with Vinlec to improve lighting in these areas to reduce the number of robberies in these areas.

“The police, we need to have a conversation not only with citizens, but with different organizations. For example, Vinlec. I think that the police and Vinlec need to work more closely together, where there are some areas that are just literally too dark that people have to traverse during the night. And in these dark areas, this given rise to criminality.

So as an organization, I think that we have a responsibility when we identify these areas to bring it to the attention of the management of Vinlec. And for us to have that conversation to show, not just to say, but to show that there is, for the past six months, eight reports of robbery in this area. And all of the robberies have taken place between eight and 11 p.m. And this is because along this road, this area is the darkest area. People have to traverse the road and crimes happen in this area.” He said.

ACP Bailey said that discussions will be held with the management of Vinlec in the near future.

He said that there is also a need for discussions to be had with property owners who have abandoned their lands and buildings, allowing them to get to a state where those with bad intention utilize to ambush the unsuspecting public.