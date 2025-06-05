England have recalled Jacob Bethell for the first Test against India, and responded to a lengthy pace-bowling injury list by naming Jamie Overton in the squad.

21 year-old Bethell makes an immediate return after not featuring in the victory over Zimbabwe because of Indian Premier League (IPL) commitments, but could miss out on a place in the final XI (Eleven).

Surrey’s Overton is in a Test squad for the first time since the tour of Pakistan in 2022.

The 31-year-old is currently recovering from a broken little finger.