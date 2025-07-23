The Beryl Emergency Resilient Recovery (BERRY) Project was officially launched in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Monday July 21st, 2025, at the NIS conference room, in Kingstown.

The project, a response to Hurricane Beryl which impacted this country on July 1st, 2024, was approved on October 11th, 2024 and came into effect on November 19th, 2024.

Speaking at the launch, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology, Hon. Camillo Gonsalves gave an update on the restoration efforts stating the restoration of housing for affected persons, electricity and water throughout the country.

Jared Marcadante, World Bank representative and Task Team Leader for the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP) and the BERRY project, shared that he is inspired by the hard work, resilience and spirit of respair of the Vincentian people.

Featured Speaker, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves reiterated that “life is back to normal is St. Vincent and the Grenadines”.

The BERRY Project is funded through an International Development Association with a credit of US $63M, with the objective of providing short term income and restoring economic activity, while rebuilding critical infrastructure impacted by hurricane Beryl.

The Project is slated to run for seven years.