A recent rapid rise in vehicle thefts has prompted the Bermuda Police Service (BPS) to warn residents about car security.

Between September 29th and October 7th, 2024, four vehicles were stolen, with three stolen from outside their owners’ homes.

Noting that all four vehicles were retrieved undamaged, the Bermuda police said that the thefts could have been prevented, as in each case, the thieves were able to access the vehicles using the keys that had been left inside.

The police further encouraged residents to lock their vehicles securely before leaving them unattended, even at home and gave specific warning about leaving keys inside vehicle compartments, granting easy access to thieves.

“Particular care should be taken with newer model cars that have keyless access, to ensure that they are properly locked, before being left unoccupied,” the police also advised.