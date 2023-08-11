Police arrested and charged Tiquiado Williams, 26 year old Unemployed of Bequia with (1) Theft of a firearm (2) possession of an illegal firearm without a license issued under the Firearms Act, and (3) possession of fifteen (15) rounds of .9mm ammunition without a license issued under the Firearms Act.

The offences occurred at Arnos Vale between 2:00 am on July 21st and 7:30 am on July 29th.

Williams appeared before the Serious Offences Court on August 8th and plead guilty to the offences.

He was sentenced to Twelve (12) months imprisonment for the theft of the firearm, Two (2) years and Three (3) months for the possession of the said firearm, and Thirteen (13) months for possession of the ammunition. The sentences will run concurrently.