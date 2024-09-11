On September 8, 2024, police apprehended Harold Hamilton, a 40-year-old laborer from Friendship, Bequia, on charges of Theft and Damage to Property.

Investigations revealed that the accused allegedly entered the home of a 38-year-old carpenter from Bequia and stole various items valued at EC$1,668.97.

He reportedly gained entry by forcibly opening an aluminum door located on the northern side of the residence.

Hamilton also faces charges for damaging two aluminum doors by tearing them with an unknown object, the property of the aforementioned complainant, valued at $2, 000 EC.

The offenses took place in Friendship, Bequia, on September 5, 2024.

Hamilton appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on September 9, 2024, where he pleaded guilty to the charges.

He has been remanded in custody until September 25, 2024, pending sentencing.