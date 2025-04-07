On Thursday April 3rd, 2025, Fisherfolk and Seamoss Producers in Bequia who were affected by Hurricane Beryl on July 1st, 2024, received supplies under the Hurricane Beryl Emergency Response and Livelihoods Recovery Programme.

This initiative is being implemented by the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labor.

The donation of supplies was made possible by the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and the Government of Canada.

The activity took place at the Bequia Fisheries Complex.