England’s Ben Stokes will retire from international one-day cricket after Tuesday’s series opener against South Africa in Durham.

The 31-year-old, who made his debut against Ireland in 2011, has scored 2,919 runs, including three centuries, and taken 74 wickets in 104 ODIs.

Stokes, who became Test captain in April, will still play Twenty20 cricket as well as leading the red-ball side.

At one-day level, Stokes will best be remembered for his player-of-the-match performance in England’s 2019 World Cup final win over New Zealand at Lord’s, with the left-hander making 84 not out to force a super over, which Eoin Morgan’s side won on boundary countback.