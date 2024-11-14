Ben Stiller is returning for Happy Gilmore 2, reprising his role as Hal L. opposite Adam Sandler.

Stiller was pictured in costume on the set of the film in New Jersey. Other returning cast members for the Happy Gilmore sequel are Sandler as the titular character, Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin and Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit.

Whilst Stiller’s return hasn’t been officially confirmed by Netflix, photos have emerged of him as an older version of his character, still sporting Hal L’s recognisable handlebar moustache.

Happy Gilmore 2 was officially announced by Netflix earlier this year, following months of rumours.