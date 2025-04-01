Distance runner Ben Connor says he has declined to race for Great Britain at the European Road Running Championships after being asked to pay to compete.

Connor, who was part of Team GB at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, had been selected to run the half marathon in Leuven, Belgium in April.

In its selection policy, UK Athletics asks athletes for a fee of up to £1,100 to cover things like travel, accommodation, food, kit and staff.

He later wrote on Instagram that England Athletics have offered to subsidize the cost.