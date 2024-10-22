Police in Belize say that a local butcher is assisting them with a murder investigation following the discovery of a dismembered body in a barrel that was reportedly dumped into the sea.

Authorities identified the body as 32-year-old Manuel Fernandez Jr and believe that the maiming took place at a local meat shop.

The meat shop has been searched as part of the investigation and a local butcher has been detained in connection with the case.

Belize police say that an argument between Fernandez and another man on Sunday morning over the ownership of the business escalated into a fatal confrontation, during which Fernandez was stabbed.

They also believe the suspect tampered with nearby surveillance footage by stealing the memory card from a fruit shop’s camera and said that when they arrived at the business place, they found the suspect behaving suspiciously and cleaning the premises.