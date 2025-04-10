A High Court judge has sentenced a man in Belize to more than 20 years in jail, after he was found guilty on three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

Justice Nigel Pilgrim sentenced Jeffery Pott, to 20 years and five months in prison, after he was found guilty of having sex with a 13-year-old girl in 2021 and 2022, and again when she was 14 years old.

In sentencing him, Justice Pilgrim said he had considered both aggravating and mitigating factors and referenced Section 47-1-29 of the criminal code, which states that anyone who has sex with someone under 16 years, with or without consent, commits an offense punishable by a minimum of 20 years, up to life imprisonment.

He further stated that he also took into account the new sentencing guidelines of the Senior Courts of Belize that came into effective in January this year.