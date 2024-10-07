Lynn Raymond Young, the Permanent Representative of Belize, has taken over as chair of the Permanent Council of the Organisation of American States (OAS) until December 31, 2024.

During the handover ceremony at OAS headquarters, Young emphasized his commitment to eradicating poverty and promoting inclusive economic growth, focusing on empowering vulnerable populations, improving access to education and healthcare, and fostering resilient economies.

He reaffirmed Belize’s dedication to OAS principles of democracy, human rights, security, and integral development. Outgoing chair Victor Fernandes of Barbados expressed confidence in Young’s leadership.

The vice chair for the October-December term will be Francisco Mora, the Permanent Representative of the United States.

The OAS rotates the chair and vice chair among member states every three months.