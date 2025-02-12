In December 2024 the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environmental Fund received a letter from the Chief Whaler of Barrouallie, Mr Samuel Hazelwood stating that the whalers of Barrouallie have decided to stop the hunt of the Killer Whale.
They presented a request to the SVGEF to fund two Fish Aggregating Devices (FADs) which would facilitate the catching of tuna, in exchange for them giving up the Killer Whale hunt.
On January 16th 2025 at a meeting held at the Fisheries Division, an agreement was signed between the four whalers of Barrouallie and Louise Mitchell, on behalf of the SVGEF, to end the Killer Whale hunt in exchange for the investment in two FADs.
The FADs are being built in Barrouallie by Hazelwood, following international best practices (no nets) as well as guidance from the SVGEF partners at Blue Marine Foundation, and installed off the leeward coast of St. Vincent.
The SVGEF has stated that the whalers have honoured the agreement, even though no legislation has yet been passed in Parliament.
Taiwan National Day Celebration