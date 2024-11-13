The winners of the much-anticipated Tourism Choral Speech Competition were announced, with the Barrouallie Anglican School taking the top prize. The competition, organized by the Ministry of Education, saw schools from across St. Vincent and the Grenadines showcase their talent in promoting the country’s tourism through creative and expressive choral speeches.

Barrouallie Anglican School claimed first place, followed by C.W. Prescod Primary School in second, and Sion Hill Government School securing third. The event celebrated the students’ ability to creatively highlight the beauty and cultural richness of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In addition to the top three placements, special recognition awards were presented to standout students. Sonnor Delplesche from Barrouallie Anglican School was named Most Outstanding Student for his exceptional performance, while Jamara Tash of C.W. Prescod Primary School earned the Most Expressive Student award. The Best Written Choral Speech award also went to Barrouallie Anglican School for their well-crafted and impactful piece.