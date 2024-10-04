Barbuda is set to receive an increase in the number of cruise visits to the island.

The announcement which was made at a recent Antigua Cruise Conference, stated that the island is scheduled to receive 23 luxury cruise ships during the 2024 – 2025 season. These visits are expected to bring approximately 5000 passengers, as Barbuda sees an expansion to its tourism landscape.

The development forms part of a broader expansion of cruise tourism across both islands, Antigua and Barbuda.

According to Antigua Cruise Port officials, Falmouth Harbour is scheduled for 58 calls, while Heritage Quay expects 351 visits, bringing the combined total to 432 cruise calls.

Antigua’s double cruise facilities are also projecting substantial activity for the upcoming season.