The Barbados Food and Rum Festival has been named the Caribbean’s Best Culinary Festival by the World Culinary Awards.

The annual festival was hosted in Dubai this year and showcased the talented chefs and mixologists from across the region.

CEO of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI), Andrea Franklin said that the recognition not only celebrates their unique culinary heritage but also reinforces Barbados as the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean.

She stated:

“We are incredibly honoured to receive this prestigious award for the second consecutive year. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in the Barbados Food and Rum Festival, from our talented chefs and mixologists to our partners and sponsors.”

The 2024 edition of the Barbados Food and Rum Festival will be held from October 24— October 27, 2024.

World Culinary Awards, the sister event of World Travel Awards, serves to celebrate and reward excellence in the culinary industry through their annual awards programme.