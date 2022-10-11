Barbados’ Ministry of Education Technological and Vocational Training has set up a hotline as the controversy surrounding the survey administered to children in the secondary school system that has offended many citizens.

Barbados’ Education Minister Kay McConney has already indicated that she has no intention of running away from the situation and the ministry said that the hotline “is to assist those who are concerned that their children/wards have been negatively affected by the survey instrument recently administered by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) within some secondary schools”.

The ministry said that the hotline would remain operational until November 10 and that parents have a seven hour window Monday to Friday to express their concerns.

Last week, an estimated 733 Barbadian students from first-form students at five of the island’s secondary schools had to complete a survey, as part of a Computer Science test that made many of them uncomfortable.

The questions related to their sexuality, gender, mental state, and their home circumstances, among other areas.