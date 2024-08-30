A second brazen attack has taken the homicide total in Barbados to 33, following a shooting incident which occurred on Thursday, leaving one man dead, and residents shocked by the escalating violence.

Reports are that Dominic Yarde, age 27, was pursued by a lone gunman who approached from a side road while he was driving towards the Aberdeen Centre along Gall Hill.

According to Assistant Superintendent Victor Brewster, Yarde attempted to flee his attacker but collided with two other vehicles, including a route taxi travelling in the opposite direction. This resulted in his car being overturned, landing on the right side.

The assailant then went to the window of the vehicle and discharged a number of shots and fled the scene.

Yarde was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor. No passengers on the route taxi were injured.

The incident occurred in full view of morning commuters, heightening concerns about public safety.

This follows the continuous nature of attacks occurring in busy public areas.

Law enforcers in Barbados are appealing for persons with information to come forward and help with the investigation.