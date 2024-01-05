Recently, Home Affairs Minister Wilfred Abrahams spoke about his concern for the decrease in youth participation in social organizations such as the Boys Scouts and Girl Guides.

According to recent reports, only one in ten young people in Barbados are involved in these groups. Abrahams believes that these organizations play a crucial role in the social development of young people.

At an online workshop for over 500 members of the Barbados Boy Scouts Association and the Girl Guides Association of Barbados, Abrahams expressed his disappointment in the current state of youth involvement. He emphasized the importance of these clubs in developing self-discipline, encouraging constructive use of time, promoting supportiveness and commitment to learning.

The Minister stressed the impact of low youth participation on the country’s social fabric. He believes that it is essential to strike a balance for the holistic development of the nation’s future. By being active members of these associations, young boys and girls prepare themselves for adult life by developing valuable skills such as caring for their school and community, and core values like responsibility and service to others.

The two-day workshop hosted by the National Council on Substance Abuse (NCSA) focused on drug awareness, a theme that is being marked this year under the theme, “Strengthening Prevention.” The participants learned about the effects of various narcotics and harmful substances such as alcohol, tobacco, household products, and medication. They also explored some of the effects of drugs on society and learned preventative techniques and drug refusal skills.