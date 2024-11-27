A recent surge in the number of persons being admitted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for heart attacks and strokes in Barbados has raised alarm across the medical sector.

Speaking during the hospital’s Radio Show on Monday, Dr Dawn Scantlebury, Head of Cardiovascular Services, revealed that the QEH is now managing significantly more cases of serious heart attacks—segment elevation myocardial infarctions (STEMIs)—than in previous decades.

Dr Scantlebury, said the rise in heart disease is not unique to the island as it reflects a global pattern that is placing unprecedented strain on local healthcare systems.

However, she warned that the strain on the health system is pushing it to its limit, noting that the island’s top cause of death and disability—heart disease—is outpacing resources and leaving hundreds of patients waiting for urgent care.

According to the Barbados National Registry, the island recorded 547 myocardial infarctions in 2020-2021, with 150 to 200 classified as STEMIs.