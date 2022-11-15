Barbados has temporarily suspended the importation of live birds, poultry, and poultry products from the United Kingdom (UK) due to confirmed outbreaks of the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza virus, commonly referred to as “bird flu”.

“Although there have been no human cases of the outbreak, this virus has the potential to infect humans. As with most diseases that are not present in this area, the best protection is strengthening quarantine measures,” said Barbados’ Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr Mark Trotman, in announcing the measure.

He said with immediate effect, the ban will include passenger imports of all fresh or cooked poultry products, with the exception of fully-cooked products in hermetically sealed packages.

The authorities said only fully cooked poultry products in hermetically sealed packages (cans) will be permitted.

Trotman said that these restrictions do not apply to commercial imports of processed poultry products accompanied by an official veterinary export health certificate, attesting that the products have been processed to ensure the destruction of the avian influenza virus.