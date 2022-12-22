Barbados’ Ministry of Health and Wellness has announced that the current COVID-19 Emergency Management Order and its attendant Directives ends today, Wednesday, December 21.

During a press conference at the Ministry’s Culloden Road, St Michael offices, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Kenneth George, explained that after careful consultation with the Emergency Operations Centre and external partners, it was agreed that there is no longer a requirement for legislation to guide protocols for prevention and control of COVID-19 in Barbados.

This decision was taken after assessing the local, regional and international evidence, which was collated over the last two-and-a-half years.

The Barbadian CMO further stated that the Ministry of Health and Wellness had always promoted personal responsibility as a means of reducing spread and infection and added that this continues to be a necessary measure.

He explained that the most vulnerable groups in the population were persons 65 years and older and those with non-communicable diseases, as well as other underlying illnesses and particularly those who are immunocompromised.