Two Caribbean countries have received new equipment and training to better monitor water quality and prevent waterborne diseases.

The initiative, a collaboration between CARPHA and Cornell University’s Master of Public Health Program, has provided multi-parameter water quality testing meters to Barbados and Grenada, along with a new Water-Related Infectious Disease (WRID) Surveillance Manual.

During a mission conducted from March 31st to April 4th, 2025, representatives from both organizations formally presented the equipment to the Chief Medical Officers in both countries and conducted field training with environmental health officers on using the new tools.

Lisa Indar of CARPHA emphasized the importance of water quality and safety for regional health protection, noting that the partnership with Cornell University has helped advance practical solutions that build national capacity.

The Chief Medical Officers of both recipient countries expressed appreciation for the resources.

The initiative addresses increasing water stress and environmental health risks worsened by climate change, pollution, and poor water governance in Small Island Developing States.

CARPHA plans to expand implementation of the surveillance manual to additional member states.