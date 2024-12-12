Major Michael Boyce, principal of the Deighton Griffith Secondary School, has pointed out a disturbing increase in the trend of students failing to show up for their exams, despite having paid for them.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, the principal reported a 2.13 per cent increase in students who did not write examinations for which they were entered.

Major Boyce said: “Very often it comes down to the case where they have not done the [school-based assessment assignments] despite all the pushing. Sometimes they claim they don’t remember they have an exam on that day, they didn’t check the timetable.”

He emphasized that this not only wastes valuable resources but also leaves parents questioning their investment in their children’s education.