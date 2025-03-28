Three bar managers in Belgium are among five men who have been arrested in connection with an investigation into the rape and sexual assault of dozens of women, local police say.

Prosecutors said the suspects were linked to the spiking of drinks of at least 41 female victims from December 2021 to December 2024.

The three suspects ran the establishments in the north-western city of Kortrijk where the spikings occurred.

Investigators believe they discussed the attacks with each other.

The Western Flanders public prosecutor’s office said a total of five men were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday in connection with the investigation.

The men are suspected of rape, sexual assault and illegal administration of harmful substances.