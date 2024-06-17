Bangladesh overcame a spirited performance from Nepal at the Arnos Vale Stadium, to win by 21 runs and seal their place in the Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup.

In a tense encounter, Nepal fell short of their first win over a Test-playing side as they failed to chase a target of just 107.

Tigers’ seamer Tanzim Hasan’s magical 4-7 triggered a top-order collapse to 26-5 but late resistance from Dipendra Singh Airee, with 31, kept Nepal’s hopes alive.

The Associate nation was in the game with 23 needed from the last 17 balls, but Mustafizur Rahman bowled a wicket maiden in the 19th over to all-but secure victory.

The win sees Bangladesh join India, Afghanistan and Australia in Group One for the next round, and eliminated the Netherlands.