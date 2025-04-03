The Department of Environment in St. Kitts has announced that effective April 1st, 2025, the distribution of plastic T-shirt bags will be prohibited under the newly enacted Plastic Waste Reduction Act, 2025.

Officials said in a statement, “Businesses that continue this practice may face fines of up to $3,000 for a first offense, and up to $15,000 for repeated offenses.”

Environmental officials are strongly encouraging all business establishments to begin immediately transitioning to more eco-friendly alternatives.

Recommended options include paper bags and reusable shopping bags.