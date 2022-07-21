Leeds United fans can still expect to watch an entertaining team this season, says striker Patrick Bamford.

For the first time in five years, Leeds are going through pre-season without Marcelo Bielsa (bee-el-sah) guiding them.

However, after stepping in for the remaining 12 games of last season and dragging Leeds out of the relegation zone with a final-day win at Brentford, manager Jesse Marsch is putting his own imprint on a much-changed squad.

England star Kalvin Phillips and Brazilian playmaker Raphinha have left for Manchester City and Barcelona respectively.

In their place have come seven new signings, the latest promising teenager Sonny Perkins from West Ham.