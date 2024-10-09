The Prime Minister of the Bahamas has announced the closure of schools on some Bahamian islands, as the country prepares for the impact of Milton.

In a nationwide broadcast, the Prime Minister said that the Met Office had upgraded the status for islands in the Northern Bahamas from a ‘Tropical Storm Watch’ to a ‘Tropical Storm Warning’ as the hurricane is expected to hit Florida later on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said, “This means that tropical storm conditions are expected within the next 36 hours on the islands of Abaco, Bimini and Grand Bahama, and the surrounding cays. While the threat is not as significant as that of the hurricane threat posed to our neighbours in Florida, we still need to take it seriously.”

As a result, the PM announced that all schools be closed, as heavy flooding is expected.

Prime Minister Davis said given the projected path of Hurricane Milton, and the fact that it is not projected to make landfall in The Bahamas, there is no need for panic or alarm.