Bahamian Prime Minister Phillip Davis has announced support for a series of bills aimed at legalizing medical and religious use of cannabis, as well as decriminalizing possession of small amounts.

He emphasized the need for a responsible approach to regulate cultivation, sales, and usage of cannabis in The Bahamas, citing widespread public support and recommendations from the Marijuana Commission.

Prime Minister Davis highlighted the potential economic benefits, job creation, and industry diversification expected from these reforms, which also include measures to expunge criminal records and protect rights, particularly for Rastafarians.

He underscored the evidence-based approach and rigorous regulatory framework designed to ensure safety and public health awareness in cannabis use.

He emphasized the importance of Bahamian ownership in this emerging industry, stating that all new sectors developed in the country should prioritize empowering Bahamians as owners, and that the cannabis industry will set a precedent by ensuring Bahamian ownership at every level.