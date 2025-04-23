The Bahamas police are investigating what appears to be a suicide attempt after a 19-year-old female was discovered in bushes with multiple injuries on Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, officers responded to information received and found the young woman in a vegetated area near Bethel Avenue, shortly after 2:30 pm on April 21st, 2025, Loop News reports.

Preliminary reports indicate that the woman had visible injuries throughout her body.

She was also unable to communicate with responding officers.

Emergency medical services were called to the scene, and she was transported to the hospital for urgent medical attention, and further evaluation.

Her current condition remains unknown.