An investigation has been launched into The Bahamas’ latest murder.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) said gunshots were heard around 11pm in an area of Killdeer Drive and Beatrice Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man lying motionless with multiple injuries.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the victim was confronted by an unknown male in a white Japanese-model vehicle. During the altercation, the suspect stabbed the victim and shot him multiple times before fleeing west in the vehicle on Killdeer Drive,” the RBPF reported.

The victim, who is believed to be in his late 30s to early 40s, was shot in head and upper body.

This murder took the country’s murder toll to 109.

Anyone with information that could assist police with their investigation is asked to contact police at 911, 919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-8477.