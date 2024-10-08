The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) has announced the immediate cancellation of leave for the majority of its personnel.

The cancellation applies to all members of the RBDF, except for those on secondment, sick leave, special leave, compassionate leave, approved international study leave, administrative leave, or pre-retirement leave.

The announcement also outlined specific reporting instructions for different units within the RBDF.

A notice from the force said, “Personnel attached to Coral Harbour Base are to report for duty on Tuesday, 8 October at 8:40 am. Personnel attached to the various outposts inclusive of the Harbour Patrol Unit, Port Security, Air Wing Unit and the Military Police & Force Protection Unit are to report to their respective place of duty (or their approved muster points)”.