The Bahamas government says it is committed to sending 150 persons to support a multi-national force in Haiti as the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country welcomed the announcement by Kenya it is prepared to lead such a force to Port au Prince as escalating violence between armed gangs and police is fuelling a humanitarian crisis that has displaced tens of thousands of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that The Bahamas would send the personnel to Haiti as part of the multi-national force “once authorised by the United Nations Security Council.

“We now urge the passing of a UN Security Council Resolution in support of this force,” the statement added.

Gang warfare has increasingly plagued Haiti since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and many service providers have been forced to close, leaving a growing number of people in this country of 11.45 million without access to healthcare, food, education and other basics.