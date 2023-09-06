More than 100 students from the North Leeward constituency benefitted from a back to school drive, which saw them provided with educational materials.

Each student was equipped school bags containing exercise books and stationery. Area Representative, Carlos James organized the allocation of school bags and necessary supplies to children residing within the boundaries of his constituency.

There was particular focus placed providing assistance to disadvantaged families, who faced difficulties in sending their young ones to school.

Mr. James said that this back to school drive goes a long way in ensuring that no student will be left behind.

The annual back-to-school drive is a program that provides support to disadvantaged families residing in the North Leeward region.