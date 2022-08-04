Police arrested and charged Keithan Johnny, 33 years old Joiner of Sans Souci with the offences of Offensive Weapon and Criminal Trespass.

An official release from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force states “According to the investigations, the Accused allegedly in a public place namely the North Union Public Road, had an axe in his possession weapon to wit and with the intent to commit bodily harm to another.”

The arrest took place on Tuesday August 2nd, 2022.

Johnny was further charged with entering the North Union Secondary School Compound with the intent to commit Bodily Harm.

The police release states that the incident occurred on the Monday August 1st.

Johnny is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charges.

He’s also known for Never Find, the John Legend cover All Of Me, That Girl, Wake Up, and What Will It Take.