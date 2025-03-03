Police on February 27th, 2025, arrested and charged Demran Olliver, a 23-year-old Auxiliary Police Officer of Fair Hall, with the offences of Grievous Bodily Harm and Damage to Property.

Investigations revealed that the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded Sharon Bowens, a 49-year-old Janitor of Ottley Hall, by boxing her on her face multiple times, causing Grievous Bodily Harm.

He was further charged with damaging one screen protector valued at $30.00 ECC- the property of Sharon Bowens.

The offences were committed in Paul’s Avenue on November 23rd, 2024.

Olliver is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer to the charges.