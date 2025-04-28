The Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda has announced that the autopsy of 9-year-old Chantel Crump has produced inconclusive results, as the investigation into her death continues.

An official police release stated “A postmortem examination was conducted by the Pathology Department on April 4th, 2025; however, the findings have indicated that the cause of death remains inconclusive. As part of the continuing investigation, samples were collected and are currently being prepared for advanced forensic analysis and toxicology testing.”

Chantel Crump disappeared last month while walking home from school after allegedly being picked up by a woman in a car.

Her body was discovered about three days later in a bushy area.

20-year-old Angela Mejia has since been charged with Chantel’s murder and is currently being held on remand.

The Police Administration emphasized the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation, noting that “this matter is now sub judice, and as such, individuals are strongly advised to refrain from making public statements or speculative commentary that could potentially interfere with the legal process.”

Authorities have also called for community support during this difficult time.