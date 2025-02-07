Police and fire officials are investigating a devastating house fire in Frenches that claimed the life of a local resident.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) reported that the fire broke out around 6:00 p.m. on February 6 at a two-storey concrete and wooden house owned by Angelous “Beebs” Robinson. Firefighters responded swiftly but were unable to save the structure, which was completely destroyed. Fortunately, no neighboring homes were damaged.

Upon returning to the site this morning, fire personnel discovered Robinson’s remains within the charred debris. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, investigators are working to establish what sparked the blaze.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward to assist in the investigation.

The RSVGPF has extended condolences to Robinson’s family and assured the public that efforts to determine the cause of the fire are ongoing.

Individuals with relevant information can contact:

Fire Brigade: Ext. 4813

Ext. 4813 Police Control: (784) 457-1211

(784) 457-1211 Public Relations and Complaints Department: (784) 485-6891