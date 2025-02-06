Drug enforcement officials in the Dominican Republic disrupted an attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine to Italy after discovering the substance concealed within hair care products at a shipping facility in the National District.

The discovery occurred during a routine inspection when drug-detecting canines alerted handlers to suspicious contents within a shipment at an international courier warehouse.

Upon investigation, authorities found approximately one kilogram of liquid cocaine distributed among ten containers of shampoo and hair treatment products.

The presence of cocaine was confirmed following laboratory analysis of the seized items by the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF).

The shipment records indicate the package came from an address in Ciudad Real, Arroyo Hondo, in the National District, and it was to be shipped to Catania, Italy.