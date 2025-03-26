On March 21st, 2025, the Drug Squad and Customs & Excise Division in Grenada successfully intercepted a substantial shipment of cannabis at the St. George’s Port.

Investigators discovered 26 packages of cannabis concealed within a barrel during a thorough search of the port located on Port Highway, Tanteen.

The seized contraband weighed approximately 6.83 pounds, with an estimated street value of EC$61,470.

56-year-old James Clarkson, an auto body repairman from Café St. George, was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance.

Following his appearance at St. George’s Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Clarkson was granted bail of EC$50,000 with strict conditions.

The court-imposed restrictions which require Clarkson to surrender all travel documents, seek court permission for travel outside Grenada, and report to South St. George Police Station every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm.