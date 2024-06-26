David Warner’s international cricket career is over after Australia were eliminated from the T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan’s dramatic victory over Bangladesh ensured they progressed from the Super 8s to the semi-finals at the expense of the Aussies.

It denied 37-year-old opening batter Warner the possibility of two more matches at the tournament, including the potential swansong of a World Cup final.

In his final innings Warner made six runs against India on Monday as Australia slipped to a 24-run defeat in St Lucia.

Warner announced his decision to quit one-day internationals in the lead-up to his final Test match at the start of the year – although he said in May he would consider playing in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan if he was called up by the Australia selectors.