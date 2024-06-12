Australia secured their place in the T20 World Cup Super 8s as they bowled Namibia out for 72 on their way to a thumping nine-wicket win in Antigua.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa took 4-12 to reach a century of T20 international wickets, while Josh Hazlewood and Marcus Stoinis claimed two apiece.

After dismissing Namibia in 17 overs, with only two batters reaching double figures, the Australia top order ruthlessly knocked off the runs inside the powerplay.

Travis Head finished unbeaten on 34 from 17 balls and captain Mitchell Marsh hit the winning runs with two balls left of the sixth over.

Victory took Australia above Scotland to the top of Group B, with the two sides playing each other in St Lucia on Sunday.