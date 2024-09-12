Australia has revoked military honors from senior defense commanders due to alleged war crimes that occurred during their command in Afghanistan.

During a parliamentary session on Thursday, Defence Minister Richard Marles announced that these individuals would lose their distinguished service medals, following recommendations from a significant inquiry that highlighted an unchecked “warrior culture” within certain segments of the force.

The Brereton Report, published in 2020, presented “credible evidence” suggesting that elite Australian soldiers unlawfully killed 39 individuals during the Afghan conflict.

While he did not specify the number of affected officers, local reports indicate it is fewer than ten.

Marles emphasized that the vast majority of Australian defense personnel deployed to Afghanistan from 2001 to 2021 had provided “sacred service” and commended those who helped bring the alleged misconduct to light.

This decision does not pertain to individuals currently under investigation for war crimes, including Australia’s most decorated living soldier, Victoria Cross recipient Ben Roberts-Smith.