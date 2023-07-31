England was frustrated by Australia’s strong start to a chase of 384 before rain wiped out half of the fourth day of the final Ashes Test at The Oval.

Looking to pull off their second-highest run chase in Test cricket and the best on this ground, Australia made untroubled progress to 135-0.

Usman Khawaja is unbeaten on 69 and David Warner 58 not out, with the tourists needing another 249 runs to win.

After announcing his retirement at the close on day three, Stuart Broad was given a guard of honour by the Australia players when he emerged to resume his innings on Sunday morning.

Broad bowled the first over of Australia’s innings to his old nemesis Warner, but England were off-colour with the new ball, not helped by a slow, lifeless pitch.