England’s batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge said that Australia will not be weakened in the Women’s Ashes by their failure to defend their 20-over World Cup title.

Alyssa Healy’s side was knocked out in the semi-finals by South Africa in October, having gone into the tournament as the holders of both white-ball World Cups, the Women’s Ashes and the Commonwealth Games.

The multi-format Women’s Ashes is set to begin on Saturday, 11 January with the first of three one-day internationals, before three T20s and a four-day Test follow.

England last won the series in 2014, with Australia regaining them in 2015 and retaining them since.